Neighbors help clear snow amid blizzard cleanup

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As crews are working to clear the streets in the city, some families without access to large plowing operations are helping each other instead.

The Miller family was snowed in until Friday night after their tractor broke trying to remove snow. They said the snowdrifts were seven to eight feet high, making it difficult to take care of cattle in the weather. Thankfully, their neighbors stepped in to help clear snow.

“It was a good experience for us to just appreciate our neighborhood and our neighbors, and just be thankful for how everyone is willing to work together,” said rancher Jes Miller.

The Millers said the whole experience allowed them to be closer as a family.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.