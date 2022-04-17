Advertisement

Mandan postpones clean-up week due to blizzard

By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan residents might have to wait a little longer this year for spring clean-up.

Spring clean-up was originally set for next week in Mandan, but with snow left over from the winter storm last week, and a couple more inches of snow expected on Sunday, the city has postponed it to the week of May 2nd, which coincides with Bismarck’s clean-up week.

For more information about what is eligible to be left on the curb, visit cityofmandan.com/cleanup.

