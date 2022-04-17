BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson shows us a unique grouse species displaying in the Aspen Forests in North Dakota.

There a four grouse species in North Dakota, and three of them, sage grouse, sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie chickens, are in attendance on leks or dancing grounds this time of year as part of their annual mating rituals. The fourth, and the only forest grouse, is doing likewise in the aspen forest on the state’s northern tier.

“And what the ruff grouse do is usually pick out a dead log, their forest grouse so they’re specific to aspen forests, which in North Dakota that means the Pembina Gorge and the Turtle Mountains. And those ruffed grouse will walk up and down that log. They get to a spot where they can sit and they can beat their wings on their breast. And that sound makes an echo that reverberates through forests,” said NDGF upland game biologist Jesse Kolar.

When male ruffed grouse beat their wings against their chest it sounds like an old tractor trying to get started. They will come back morning after morning to display and try to attract a female from the end of March to the middle of June.

“They’ll have more than one drumming site, but they are habituated to one or two primary drumming logs. The log itself eventually even gets wore down and you’ll see the spots where they’ve been pacing back and forth and back and forth,” said Kolar.

When ruffed grouse are displaying, they’re not going to be easy to locate like other grouse species on leks or dancing grounds on the prairies.

“They’re going to be in thick forest. They usually prefer, it’s a down log, but it’s going to be in an area that’s surrounded by cover, so well protected. You could be 30 feet from these grouse and not see them. So a lot of times you’ll hear that sound,” said Kolar.

Aspen trees are crucial habitat for ruffed grouse.

“So they’re very specifically focusing on eating buds of aspen trees. That’s their primary source of food, particularly in winter when there’s not other food sources, no insects and not a lot of green vegetation for them to nip at,” said Kolar.

Last year ruffed grouse numbers were down in the Turtle Mountains and were up or about average in the Pembina Hills.

