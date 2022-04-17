Crews continue to clean up snow is Bis-Man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the city of Mandan’s website, crews started hauling snow from the downtown area around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Mandan Public Works Department staff have been working nearly non-stop since the storm began and thanked other city departments that have also helped with snow removal. In Bismarck, sidewalks and roads are starting to appear in certain parts of the city too.

“The roads are a little on the treacherous side, but it’s all right, we can get through it. You can see people going through slow, but they’re going,” said snow shoveler David.

The city said snow removal has been slow due to extreme winds and the wet snow. To report an area of concern in Mandan, call Mandan Public Works at (701) 667-3240.

