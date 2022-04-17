Bobcats hold off Minotauros to force play-in game Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It will come down to the final game of the regular season on Monday to decide the 4th seed in the NAHL playoffs.

The Bobcats hung on for the 2-1 victory over the Minotauros on Saturday.

A late goal by Adam Pietila in the 3rd period would prove to be the difference maker in the game.

The two teams will meet again on Monday in Minot. Puck drop is at 6:05 p.m.

The winner will face St. Cloud in the 1st round of the playoffs set to begin next weekend.

