Anne Street Bridge discussion coming to Minot council Monday

MINOT, N.D. - Minot City Council members meet on Monday and the Anne street bridge is one of the topics under discussion.

It’s a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks connecting North Minot to downtown. The bridge was closed years ago because it is structurally unsound and talks have been ongoing about repairing the structure or tearing it down. Repairs are estimated to cost millions of dollars.

