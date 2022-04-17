Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and...
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Monroe, Georgia, have issued a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s Amber Alert) for a missing 1-year-old girl.

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.

Police say she was abducted by Gregory Deonte Norwood, 31. He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.

They are believed to be in a blue Chevy Malibu with Georgia license CRU7471.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Bismarck snow removal progress map
April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Local snow removal maps and info
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 gallons of milk
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 pounds of milk due to storm

Latest News

New Salem FD - volunteers in the storm
Volunteer emergency crews help others during the blizzard
This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
Shoveling snow in Mandan
Crews continue to clean up snow is Bis-Man
Miller family ranch
Neighbors help clear snow amid blizzard cleanup