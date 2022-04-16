Week of snow draws comparisons between ‘97, ‘22 blizzards

ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – This past week’s winter storm was rough—but it wasn’t North Dakota’s first.

The storm has prompted many of us to look back on how this one compared to year’s past.

Danielle Mickelson, who lives near Rolla, made it through the 1997 blizzard.

She and her husband were in Killarney, Manitoba in ‘97, just over the U.S.-Canada border, when the storm moved in.

The family quickly traveled back to Rolla, and rushed to the local grocery store to get some diapers before heading home.

She said that advances in weather forecasting technology helped them be more prepared this time around.

“So in 1997, we didn’t have quite the prep ahead of time. In ‘22 we have a lot different meteorology going on. We can know the storm’s coming a lot farther out, and even have times that it’s going to show up. So we knew that Monday morning would still be safe to get everything that we needed,” said Mickelson.

Danielle said, despite advances in forecasting, storms like these are all the same.

She runs a farmer’s market on Main Street in Rolla and plans to be open Saturday in time for the Easter holiday.

