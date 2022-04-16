Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Bismarck snow removal progress map
April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Local snow removal maps and info
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 gallons of milk
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 pounds of milk due to storm

Latest News

LOCAL NEW LIVE: South Carolina mall shooting
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
According to WIS, police confirmed several people had been injured but the extent of the...
Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say