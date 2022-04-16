Advertisement

U-Mary’s Kyle Hayden Wins National Award

Kyle Hayden
Kyle Hayden(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - National Champion teams tend to produce national awards for their athletes. U-Mary’s Kyle Hayden is the A.C.H.A. D-2 National Player of the Year.

Hayden is a Marauders goaltender. He was number one in the nation in save percentage at .936, he was second in the country in goals against at 1.70

Hayden was in goal for U-Mary’s back-to-back national titles. Kyle’s a 1st-team All-American after winning 21-times this past winter. He’s the 2nd-straight Marauder to win the national award. Zach Garrett earned the honor last year.

