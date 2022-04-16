Ryan Erikson to UND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century’s Ryan Erikson plans to play college basketball alongside Treysen Eaglestaff of Bismarck High. Erikson committed to the University of North Dakota Wednesday.

Ryan is only a junior, so the 6′ 10″ center still has his senior season with the Patriots before he will join the Fighting Hawks. Erikson led the WDA in rebounding with 11 per game. He also scored 15.6 points an outing for the Patriots.

UND offered him a scholarship a earlier in the week.

