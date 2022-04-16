Minot runner arrives in time for Boston Marathon despite blizzard impacting travel

BOSTON - A Minot marathon runner who’s been training for this Monday’s Boston Marathon made it to the race, in spite of this week’s blizzard halting most travel.

Kellie Meyer was all set to run in the Boston marathon this Monday.

Then, the massive winter storm hit North Dakota—but that wouldn’t stop her from making it to the east coast.

Kellie has run the Boston Marathon three times. She and her husband Mitchell were supposed to fly out of Minot this Friday morning to Boston for her fourth run.

But when all flights out of Minot Thursday and Friday were canceled due to the storm, Kellie and Mitchell had to figure out how to get out of the state.

“As soon as the highways opened up [Thursday], we drove into the night, and then ended up getting to the airport around 3 o’clock [Friday] morning, and took off at five, so we’re here in Boston now,” said Kellie.

“Interesting drive, but we made it. Lot of ice, lot of snow, about 35, 40 miles most of the way, but we got there, and that’s all that matter, and she’s here, and we’re gonna have some fun, and she’ll do well in the race, and we’ll be cheering her on,” said Mitchell.

Kellie set her PR at three hours, nineteen minutes in last year’s Boston Marathon in October, but she’s looking to top that. We’ll be following Kellie’s run on Monday, and we wish her the best of luck!

