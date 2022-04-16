How do they measure snow totals?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Blizzard of ‘22 is behind us, and we can now all proudly say we made it through. But part of that pride includes reciting how much snow we had to dig through.

There are some differences of opinion over how deep it got. So, how is that snow measured? And where is it measured?

There are drifts like this all over Bismarck. But if I have a seven-foot high snow drift by my house, does that mean we got 80 inches of snow?

“Just keep in mind, the height of the snow drift doesn’t actually reflect the amount of snow that has fallen,” said meteorologist Henry Blakes.

Rick Krolak works for the National Weather Service in Bismarck, and it’s his job to measure snow totals.

“We mainly focus in this area, because that’s our official snow depth measuring area, but we like to take a sample of this whole area, this whole field, with good protection, and just take averages, take several measurements, and we figure out what the average snowfall is,” said Krolak.

When there’s light snow, like there was today, Rick will measure once every six hours or so. During the storm, however, he was out here every hour, and he says it was tough to do.

“I’d get, you know, let’s say ten inches, and say, ‘OK, I guess we’ve got a storm total of ten inches so far.’ I go out there two hours later, it’s snowing like a bugger, now I got eight inches, because the wind’s shifted,” said Krolak.

Officially, our weather team says Bismarck received at least 18 inches of snow during the three-day storm.

Rick also measures the moisture content by melting snow he collects using a snow core. He said this type of snow has a high moisture content because of warmer atmospheric conditions than many winter storms.

