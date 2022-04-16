DCB’s Travis Rybchinski named D2 Coach of the Year

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau’s Travis Rybchinski is the Men’s Division 2 Coach of the Year, the American Collegiate Hockey Association announced Friday.

The Lumberjacks season ended in the tournament semifinal in St. Louis, they finished the year with a 20-12-3 record.

“Our goal was to make the final four this year and, in the past, so I think we accomplished our goals. This is just a little bonus, honestly,” said Rybchinski.

Rybchinski coached his 300th win at DCB in January, and this year was the program’s first appearance in the national semifinal game.

