DCB’s Travis Rybchinski named D2 Coach of the Year

Travis Rybchinski
Travis Rybchinski(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau’s Travis Rybchinski is the Men’s Division 2 Coach of the Year, the American Collegiate Hockey Association announced Friday.

The Lumberjacks season ended in the tournament semifinal in St. Louis, they finished the year with a 20-12-3 record.

“Our goal was to make the final four this year and, in the past, so I think we accomplished our goals. This is just a little bonus, honestly,” said Rybchinski.

Rybchinski coached his 300th win at DCB in January, and this year was the program’s first appearance in the national semifinal game.

