Williston Public Works to focus on downtown and school routes this weekend

WILLISTON, N.D. - Cleanup efforts are continuing in Williston, as officials look ahead to this weekend and beyond.

For the first time since Tuesday morning, people are actually able to see the streets in some parts of Williston, but there is still more work to be done. Crews will be out this weekend focusing on getting the roads ready for school next week.

This week has been one for the record books, and Williston Public Works and their subcontractors have spent countless hours trying to clear the roads.

“The crew has been going for about 72 hours straight. We’ve got a solid 12-hours or more. Some of these guys are 14 hours. There’s a couple of us that are 20 hours a day,” said Jim Engen, roads and street superintendent for the City of Williston.

Engen added that operators are usually in from 2 a.m. to around 4 p.m. Some are also on call overnights to assist emergency services.

It wasn’t until Friday that they were able to clear out most emergency routes and downtown streets. Residential areas, however, remain difficult to travel through. It will most likely stay that way throughout the weekend.

“It will be probably Monday when we get started into the residential streets because right now we’re concentrating on downtown and then it’s going to be school zones to make sure those are ready for everybody,”

A few more inches of snow is expected this weekend, but officials here remain confident that they will be able to keep the emergency routes open for first responders.

As for what the city will be doing to dispose this snow, Public Works Director Kenny Bergstrom said the city has various lots that they will be hauling it to. The challenge won’t be whether or not they have the space to dump the snow but making sure the trucks don’t get stuck when it starts to melt.

