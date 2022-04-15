Advertisement

When you’re done shoveling, check your roof for this

Snow build up
Snow build up(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the snow falls, it’s important to look up. After you’re done digging out your sidewalks and driveways the next thing on your mind should be your roof.

The snow build up and the above freezing temperatures during the day will lead to melting conditions, especially on roofs with direct sun exposure. Then, at night, that water will freeze and could cause problems for property owners.

“The main thing is, is keep your gutters clear of snow and any other debris, snow and ice. And then, you know, if you see a big drift hanging over your gutters, that’s also a good indication that you may have a potential issue,” said Tyler Perry, who it the President of Better Roofing and Contracting.

It’s important not to ignore these issues. Ice dams, snow in your attic and ice in your gutters, if left unchecked, will lead to costly repairs later on. It would be wise to take a look, or call a professional to have them do an inspection.

