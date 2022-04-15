Volunteer snowmobile team, Sheriff’s department, county emergency management work together in blizzard emergencies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Getting anywhere quickly in conditions like these is difficult, and when dealing with an emergency time is of the essence. That’s why some responders have traded in their wheels for something a little smoother.

An emergency can happen at any time. So often, in fact, it happened right when our crews arrived.

“In fact, it’s our emergency manager right now,” said Maj. Jim Hulm with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, as he received a phone call from a local hospital.

Emergency response teams across North Dakota are prepared.

“We have plows located in Almont, New Salem, Glen Ullin in case we did get a call,” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier.

Sometimes a plow isn’t enough. Morton County sheriff’s deputies say two ambulances became stuck Thursday.

“They made it back with the help of the state DOT and the Glen Ullin Fire Department to get a patient back into Glen Ullin,” added Kirchmeier.

But when the snow gets too deep, that’s where the Roughrider team comes in. 15 trained riders, and other riders to assist, are standing by. They’re part of the Community Emergency Response Team. They help connect the gap between someone in need and care.

“We give assistance with bringing medical supplies, bringing someone to a main road,” said Virgil Vetter, Roughrider.

In snow events they’re on call to bring surgeons to emergency surgery, and life-saving medicine to patients, as well as other events that meet emergency criteria.

“We want to make sure we are dispatching them to the appropriate events, and we are not tying up our guys when an emergency does pop up,” said Maj. Hulm.

And as the storm winds down, they have another role.

“We’re looking at stranded cars on the street, on the highway. We’re making sure there’s nobody in the car for days on end,” said Mitchell Vetter.

The Roughrider team, the sheriff’s department and emergency management teams have been providing cohesive emergency response in storms like this since 2012.

“You have areas, let’s say like in the mountains, where you have search and rescue teams, they are used to running these snowmobiles, and tracked vehicles and stuff like that. We live in an area, yes, we get snow, but these events or these blizzards where we get these major amounts of snow in a short period of time are few and far between, thank God, and we have to have something in place for these types of situations,” said Maj. Hulm.

They said they’ve received several calls this blizzard. They said residents have been prepared for the storm, which has helped.

Ten more riders were supposed to start training Thursday night to join the emergency response team. That will likely be postponed.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.