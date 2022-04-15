Advertisement

Trinity Health to resume normal operations Monday, thanks public for its support

Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health Logo(Trinity Health)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health Announced Friday it was lifting it “code white,” as the blizzard subsided.

Trinity transitioned to “code white” Tuesday afternoon, meaning physicians offices and outpatient centers closed Wednesday, and other services were limited.

The provider said it would be resuming normal operations Monday.

“Trinity officials are grateful for all the staff who sacrificed their time to provide essential services during the storm – as well as the community members who assisted under extreme conditions,” the healthcare provider said.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Bismarck snow removal progress map
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Local snow removal maps and info
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Cattle in the blizzard in Rhame
ND rancher loses cattle and calf during blizzard

Latest News

Schriefer Ranch
Ranchers work in the blizzard to save the herd
Williston plow
Williston Public Works to focus on downtown and school routes this weekend
Courtesy: NDDOT
Snow plows working to keep roads open
Snow build up
When you’re done shoveling, check your roof for this