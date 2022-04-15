Trinity Health to resume normal operations Monday, thanks public for its support

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health Announced Friday it was lifting it “code white,” as the blizzard subsided.

Trinity transitioned to “code white” Tuesday afternoon, meaning physicians offices and outpatient centers closed Wednesday, and other services were limited.

The provider said it would be resuming normal operations Monday.

“Trinity officials are grateful for all the staff who sacrificed their time to provide essential services during the storm – as well as the community members who assisted under extreme conditions,” the healthcare provider said.

