Trinity Health clinics remain closed through Friday

By Zach Keenan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - With few exceptions, Trinity Health Clinics in the Minot area will remain closed through Friday, said a spokesperson for Trinity Health.

The Kidney Dialysis Units in Minot and Belcourt will be open Friday, as will the FirstCare Walk-In Clinic and KeyCare Pharmacy.

Trinity Health is asking patients with Friday appointments to reschedule.

The Emergency/Trauma Center remains open for urgent needs.

