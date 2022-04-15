Trinity Health clinics remain closed through Friday

MINOT, N.D. - With few exceptions, Trinity Health Clinics in the Minot area will remain closed through Friday, said a spokesperson for Trinity Health.

The Kidney Dialysis Units in Minot and Belcourt will be open Friday, as will the FirstCare Walk-In Clinic and KeyCare Pharmacy.

Trinity Health is asking patients with Friday appointments to reschedule.

The Emergency/Trauma Center remains open for urgent needs.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.