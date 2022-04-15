Snow plows working to keep roads open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the early days of the storm, snowplow drivers were concerned with keeping the interstates open for emergency vehicles. That became more difficult as the winds picked up, and would bury the roads by the time the plows would come back through. Today their plan is more proactive.

“What we’re running into today is as we get it cleared now we have a lot of ice on our roadways so right now we’re, as we get those structures and other things cleared so that the roads are passable now we are fighting the ice and putting some material down and trying to get the road cleared,” said Jordan Nehls, North Dakota Department of Transportation Maintenance Coordinator for Bismarck.

As plow operators are clearing the interstates, they are seeing lots of ice and drifting snow, but they are getting some help from Mother Nature herself.

“We are working diligently using chemicals to try to break the ice and make sure that everything is opened up. The sun is definitely in our favor today because it helps the chemicals work quicker to get rid of the ice,” said Travis David, Transportation Services Supervisor with NDDOT.

Even though this is, hopefully, the last of winter weather both men cautioned the public to pay attention to highway and interstate closures. Even vehicles with four-wheel-drive can get stuck and use emergency services that could have been avoided.

