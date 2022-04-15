School experience rare closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most schools in the western part of the state have been closes since Tuesday, and because of Easter weekend, classes won’t resume until next Tuesday. However, Bismarck had virtual learning Friday. Administrators said they can’t remember the last time snow forced schools to close.

“Boy it’s been a while, it’s been, for three consecutive days. You know we’ve done three days in a winter, but three consecutive days, I cannot remember the last time, and I’ve been in the Bismarck public schools now for 23 years,” said Russ Riehl, Principal at Simle Middle School.

Riehl said the snow days were necessary to give administrators time to assess the situation and give teachers time to prepare for virtual learning.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.