Ranchers work in the blizzard to save the herd

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all look forward to the end of blizzard conditions, but it’s possible no one is happier to see the snowflakes stop falling than ranchers in the middle of calving.

During calving season there are no “off hours”, add in a historic blizzard and there is no time for down time. Justin and Jennifer Hausauer are right in the middle of calving. During the night, Justin laid out a piece of cardboard to rest on after pulling in a calf from the blizzard so it could survive. Despite this he remains thankful for the snow.

“The moisture is great we needed it, but it could not have happened at a more inopportune time. You know, if it kind of would have been the beginning, end, whatever, where you’re just getting a couple here and there...not so bad, but when you’re right in the middle of the thick of it, its tough,” said Justin.

About ten to 15 calves are dropping every day and Jennifer says while the work has been long and hard their situation is not unique. Many other cattlemen and women are experiencing losses of their own.

“We’ve lost, what we know of, of three newborns that were born during the storm that we know we’ve lost. I’m sure more will show up that are still out in the pasture but it’s so hard to tell now because, until that snow melts, you won’t really know,” said Riley Schriefer, a rancher and farmer at Schriefer Ranch.

These photos share the story of two families on similar missions, to take care of their livestock and do whatever it takes to save even one calf. They say they hope they won’t have to go through a blizzard like this again, but if they do, they would, all over again.

Both ranchers extended much praise to their immediate and extended families as they kept hot food ready and pitched in to keep things running smoothly.

