ND congressmen ask IRS to extend tax filing deadline due to this week’s blizzard

Taxes
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – North Dakota’s three congressmen are asking the feds to give residents of the Peace Garden State a little more time to file their federal income taxes, after this past week’s historic blizzard.

Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-ND, along with Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, sent a joint letter to leadership with the IRS, asking the agency to extend the April 18 filing deadline for the state’s citizens and waive penalties for late returns.

North Dakota State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus extended the state income tax deadline to April 25, and waived applicable penalties and interest.

The letter can be found here.

