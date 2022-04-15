Moisture from snow will help Lake Sakakawea, but more is needed

LAKE SAKAKAWEA, N.D. – Many areas across the state will benefit from the moisture the spring blizzard is bringing, but some areas are still in desperate need for moisture, Lake Sakakawea being one of them.

Last year, the lake suffered greatly from the severe drought. Water levels dropped, causing issues for recreational boat ramps.

Going into this year, agencies involved with the lake are preparing to see even lower water issues despite the snow fall North Dakota saw this winter.

And while the spring blizzard is looking to bring close to three inches of liquid moisture to “The Big Lake,” The Army Corps of Engineers said it won’t be enough.

“It will recharge a bit of the soil moisture so if we were to get some rainstorms later into the spring and into the summer we may see some run off from them that we otherwise wouldn’t see. That’s the good part of this blizzard,” said John Remus, with the Army Corps.

The Army Corps has implemented water conservation efforts last July and will continue to use them during this year. Recreational boat ramps will be lowered to meet with the declining water levels.

