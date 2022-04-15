Advertisement

Minoters weigh in on being snowed in

Minot blizzard 2022
Minot blizzard 2022(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Much of Minot is still frozen in place, though snow crews are working hard to clear things out.

Snow removal operations around town are underway. Officials recommend that drivers stay off the roads. Your News Leader spoke to some residents about their thoughts on the storm.

“It’s too late in the year to have this amount of snow. Everybody’s had a long winter and wants it to be spring, Easter is coming this Sunday and many people travel, stuff like that.” said Tim King, resident.

“Lived in North Dakota my whole life so nothing is out of the ordinary. I know it’s good for the farmers so as long as we just stay inside and do our part so eventually we can get out, and let the snow plows do their job,” said Delaney Huss, resident.

People we talked with said they are looking forward to getting out of the house in the next couple days.

Many haven’t had a snow day since they were kids, and we asked how they’re spending this surprise day off.

“the things we don’t have time for in our busy lives like spring cleaning, reading, kind of relaxing, and making the most of it,” said Huss.

“The winds still blowing and snowing but I come to the gym here, I was gonna exercise and Swim and sit in the hot tub. Probably spend the evening studying or reading,” said King.

One man we talked to said he tried to shovel some, but it filled back in behind him and he quickly gave that up.

