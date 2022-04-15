Advertisement

Minotauros vs. Bobcats Friday game in Minot postponed

By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Minotauros made the decision to postpone Friday night’s rivalry game versus the Bismarck Bobcats.

The Minotauros made the announcement in a tweet Friday afternoon.

“This was obviously not what anyone involved wanted but the health and safety of all of our fans comes above playing tonight’s scheduled game,” said the program in the tweet.

The Tauros and Bobcats will still play in Bismarck Saturday night, a spokesperson for the Minotauros said.

The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs. St. Cloud, Austin and Aberdeen have clinched the top three spots.

One point separates Minot and Bismarck in the standings.

With a win Saturday, Minot would eliminate Bismarck and clinch the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Bismarck would need to win both games of the two-game series to clinch.

The teams have not announced when Friday’s game will be played.

