Minot plows making progress

Minot snow plows
Minot snow plows(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot snow crews are continuing the work they started days ago to keep the streets clear, and seeing progress Thursday.

In Minot they bring up that some drifts will require special equipment to clear and that could take extra time. They don’t have a timeline yet, but a spokesperson for the city says not to expect plows on residential streets until Friday.

Blowing and drifting snow has been filling in some roads after they’ve been cleared. Crews are working their way through their priority list to get to as many residents as quickly as they can.

“It’s a lot of snow, and it’s very heavy, and it’s very wet. It’s just going to take an extraordinarily long time to get through some of this stuff, but we’re working through it,” said Derek Hackett, Minot.

They are trying to get the airport open earlier to get planes in the air once more.

