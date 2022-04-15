Advertisement

Minot clearing the airport

Minot clearing the airport
Minot clearing the airport(Station)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 15, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot staff said getting the airport open again is a top priority.

Crews have been hard at work throughout the storm to keep the runway clear for when doors open back up at Minot International Airport.

On the other side of the terminal, city crews are working to clear the parking lots so people can arrive. They say they hope to have planes in the sky in time for Easter.

“We’re still trying to dig out the terminal and get things open, but they’re making some good progress up there they do have some contractors,” said Derek Hackett, City PIO.

Travelers should check with their airline for any details on flights as things start to clear off.

