Magic City and surrounding towns starts to dig themselves out from historic spring blizzard

MINOT, N.D. - Friday was the first day in at least two days some Minot residents were able to get out of their houses.

A large majority of the roads in the Magic City have at least one lane plowed to get residents out.

The busiest roads in town such as Broadway have a few lanes to get through.

Right now, city plows are working on getting at least one passable lane through every single roadway, then they will start widening roads and hauling out snow from sides of roads.

“When we finally make everything at least one lane or a lane down a lane back, so people can get through, then we are going to focus on trying to widen the streets. This is going to be a process, it’s also going to come with some residue at the end of driveways,” said Derek Hackett, a public information officer with Minot.

The city is reminding people that the emergency snow declaration is still in affect and residents who live on emergency snow routes cannot park on the street.

Also, Ward County roads outside of Minot are starting to get cleared out.

The county’s highway department said they have gotten to all the paved roads as of Friday afternoon and are working on getting to gravel roads.

They have more than 300 miles of county pavement and 400 miles of county gravel roads to go through, but Dana Larsen, Ward County’s Highway Engineer, said they are making progress but with the blowing snow, it can be a challenge.

“Pretty much every piece of equipment that will move snow, if we got a person to put in it, it’s out there. In fact, some of the route guys that finish the routes with the trucks, when they get back in, we’ve actually moved them into a blower,” said Dana Larsen with the Ward County Highway Department.

Larsen said a lot of the roads they are clearing are very icy and drivers should be cautious.

