‘Magic City Hero’ rescuing stranded residents, stuck drivers

MINOT, N.D. – Jeremy House was born and raised in North Dakota and says he’s seen some pretty bad blizzards in his lifetime.

When this storm hit Tuesday afternoon, he knew some people may need help.

Jeremy House has been driving around the Magic City for two days in the blizzard.

“All day yesterday was pretty hairy, but I just don’t look at it like that. I look at it as there’s people in need.” said Jeremy House, a Minot resident helping others in need.

Jeremy is not out here for fun, but rather to help those who are stuck or need help, like Melissa Garrad.

“He came and I got out of my truck and I’m like, ‘You must be Jeremy,’ and he said, ‘Yes, I am,’ and I was like, ‘Awesome.’ I asked him how much this is going to cost, you know to make sure I had enough cash on me and he’s like, ‘Nothing, I don’t want anything,” said Melissa Garrad, a Minot resident who was stuck in the snow.

Jeremy says he just wants to be there for others.

“It’s just seeing the gratitude in people and seeing the difference I can make and everybody’s day just to make it a little bit brighter, get them help and get them what they need when they need it. Just kind of taking care of people,” said House.

Those he has rescued are calling him a hero.

“It shows that you know there are still some good people out there. Especially in this day and age, it was awesome,” said Garrad.

Setting an example for how far an act of kindness can go.

House says this blizzard is comparable to the monster storm back in 1997 but this time he is more prepared.

