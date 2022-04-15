Flights out of ND airports resume after week-long blizzard

It’s a happy day for travelers as all flights in and out of the Bismarck Airport have resumed.

But, if you were scheduled to leave town earlier this week, today might be the day you’re playing catch-up to get to your destination.

People at the Bismarck Airport had one thing in common during the snow storm: waiting, waiting and more waiting.

Travelers were caught off guard by the sudden weather switch, leaving many, like Tresa Hendrix stranded.

“We’re actually moving to Alaska. I’m actually flying out to Fairbanks. Well, I was supposed to three days ago,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix drove to Bismarck from Dickinson to catch a flight but couldn’t beat the storm.

“It’s been pretty boring sitting in the hotel,” Hendrix said.

David Cera was in a similar boat. He says he had to get to the airport a day early to get to Chicago and had been waiting for hours because of delays.

“I was originally booked on a United flight tomorrow morning and that was already canceled,” David Cera from Chicago.

But, he says the wait wasn’t all bad.

“I mean, this made my day. I mean, I am on the news in Bismarck, North Dakota. What more could someone ask for,” said Cera.

But, others, like Mallory Knoll, lucked out.

“I actually have not had any delays or cancellations right now, which is good because I need to be in Omaha by tomorrow. I saw that the rest of the flights before me were delayed and canceled. So, I’m glad that mine was not,” said Knoll.

Although the wait has been rough, travelers are now able to get where they need to go.

Flights have resumed at Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport and Williston Basin International Airport as well.

But, most flights to and from Minot International Airport are canceled.

