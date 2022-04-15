Easter services possible after parishioners shovel out churches

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Typically, the Ukrainian Catholic Churches in Southwest North Dakota have Easter ceremonies every day during holy week.

This year, the blizzard canceled services for several days, until some parishioners decided to step up.

Father Marty Nagy is the priest at both St. Demetrius and St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Churches. He said he hasn’t seen snow like this in years.

“I kept looking out at my driveway and drifts were up to my head and I kept thinking how I am ever going to get out of here,? said Fr. Marty Nagy, Ukrainian Catholic Priest.

He kept thinking about how he would be able to lead Easter services at both parishes. Now with the help of parishioners, it’s possible at St. Johns in Belfield.

“One of my families last night came to my rescue and they shoveled me out and shoveled the church out, so we did have a liturgy this morning,” said Fr. Nagy.

Fr. Nagy said parishioners have been working on digging out both churches and he is grateful for the help. He added that with St. Demetrius off highway 85 in Fairfield, he is unsure if he and others will be able to get there, but they will try.

Fr. Nagy’s last parish was in Arizona, and he said there’s only one place he’s ever seen snow like this.

“Only on ski slopes, never have been snowed into my home before,” said Fr. Nagy.

No one in the congregation has been fooled by mother nature, they all know it’s Easter weekend not Christmas.

Fr. Nagy said if you aren’t able to make it to church, they will be live streaming services on their Facebook pages.

