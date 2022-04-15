Advertisement

Dickinson residential streets expect to be fully plowed by late evening

By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - The City of Dickinson lifted its travel advisory at noon today, but they’re still urging caution to travelers on the streets due to icy streets.

Street cleaning crews will continue to be working throughout the day, so the City is also asking drivers to keep at least 100 feet from the plows.

Plow crews spent last evening and early this morning removing snow from the downtown area and residential areas. The City says it hopes to get through all residential areas by late this evening.

