Dickinson couple uses snowmobiles to transport essential workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard has buried Dickinson in snow, making it difficult for essential workers and others to get around.

Travel issues created by the storm inspired a couple to help in the best way they know how.

It’s a ride Kari and Jeff Maas didn’t expect to make with their snowmobiles around town, but it’s a service they’re happy to provide to help others.

“We were just at home, unloaded the snowmobiles when we had enough, and saw that there was a need for nurses and other essential workers to get to work,” said Kari and Jeff Maas, Dickinson.

The couple says after reading about the need on Facebook, they posted their number to connect with the community. They say they have given lifts to more than a dozen people, some even carrying luggage.

“We had a nurse with a dog yesterday, the dog I think was really scared,” said Kari.

Kari says she and her husband have provided rides at all hours of the day, sometimes driving in dangerous conditions.

“We would be behind a plow and then we’d come back, and it was all blown over again,” said Kari.

Even with setbacks, they say they’ve enjoyed the experience, and want to recognize the others who are also giving back.

“It’s just really nice that everyone comes together, I noticed that this community has done that through covid and everything and now they’re doing it through the blizzard,” said Kari.

And it proves that even in a blizzard, there’s always a way you can help a neighbor.

The couple said they were just in South Dakota riding their snowmobiles, but there wasn’t much snow. They said they can’t remember the last time they were able to snowmobile in town.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.