Crews continue digging Minot out

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Contractors have been doing a lot of the work to dig out businesses, towns, and cities across North Dakota.

In Minot, Your News Leader caught up with “LakeShore Lawns” as they were clearing a property in town. They spent two days digging out, pulling long hours, and skipping meals to get things done.

“I’ve just never seen this much snow in my life. I’m only 17 years old so I haven’t seen a lot of life, but this is crazy,” said Jacob Shriver, contractor.

They have a lot of work still ahead as North Dakota continues to dig itself out of the storm.

