Advertisement

Circle Sanitation pick up delayed to next week

Circle Sanitation
Circle Sanitation(Station)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Circle Sanitation had to cancel pickups on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week.

The company says they will pick up those loads next week on their assigned day. The company president says this is the first time they’ve needed to do this in the company’s history, comparing it to a storm in ‘85 that caused a few delays. “The city is trying to clean the streets so we just thought it would be best for us to be out of the way to allow the clean up to begin, and then we’ll hit it hard next week, and then do all of the makeup accounts that we have to,” said Dan Ruby, CEO/President.

The company usually runs their routes every other week so Ruby says next week will be very busy.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Bismarck snow removal progress map
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Local snow removal maps and info
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Cattle in the blizzard in Rhame
ND rancher loses cattle and calf during blizzard

Latest News

Minotauros vs. Bobcats Friday game in Minot postponed
Minotauros vs. Bobcats Friday game in Minot postponed
Bismarck Airport
Flights out of ND airports resume after week-long blizzard
Blizzard halts planting season prep at International Peace Garden
Blizzard halts planting season prep at International Peace Garden
Crews continue digging Minot out
Crews continue digging Minot out