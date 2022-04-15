Circle Sanitation pick up delayed to next week

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Circle Sanitation had to cancel pickups on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week.

The company says they will pick up those loads next week on their assigned day. The company president says this is the first time they’ve needed to do this in the company’s history, comparing it to a storm in ‘85 that caused a few delays. “The city is trying to clean the streets so we just thought it would be best for us to be out of the way to allow the clean up to begin, and then we’ll hit it hard next week, and then do all of the makeup accounts that we have to,” said Dan Ruby, CEO/President.

The company usually runs their routes every other week so Ruby says next week will be very busy.

