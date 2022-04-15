Burke County Sheriff’s Department says residents were prepared for blizzard

BURKE COUNTY, N.D. - Minot’s neighbors to the north in Burke County are digging themselves out of the blizzard Friday.

Major roadways like Highway 52 and Highway 5 have been plowed, but they are covered in ice and are drifting in some parts.

Cities like Bowbells are slowly getting cleared, but city crews are getting through.

Burke County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Almlie said that emergency services did not have to respond to too many accidents or calls as people were more prepared for this storm.

“This is way better than past years or even earlier this winter with regular, sad to say this, but regular weather for north dakota. We had a lot more calls and vehicles going off the road with that then we did with this actual major blizzard,” said Burke County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Almlie.

Almlie recommends that if people do need to travel, to use slow down and use extreme caution.

