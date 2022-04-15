Advertisement

Blizzard halts planting season prep at International Peace Garden

Blizzard halts planting season prep at International Peace Garden
Blizzard halts planting season prep at International Peace Garden(Station)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNSEITH, N.D. (KMOT) – This time of year, the International Peace Garden is usually preparing to transplant from the greenhouse to the lawns.

The blizzard brought those preparations to a halt.

Tim Chapman, the Peace Garden’s CEO, said the snow will not have a significant impact on the season or planting in the long run.

Outdoor planting will begin around Memorial Day, so the main challenge is removing the snow.

Chapman also said that the snow on the grounds had already melted.

“With any snow that puts a little bit of a delay on things but overall, it’s good moisture in the long run for the lawns up here. It’s just something that you don’t expect, but also, it’s North Dakota and it’s spring, so things happen,” said Chapman.

Chapman added that the families who live on the grounds are instead using the time to work from home on capital projects.

There are some daffodils and spring plants already outside, but he says he expects those to survive under the layer of snow.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Bismarck snow removal progress map
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Local snow removal maps and info
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Cattle in the blizzard in Rhame
ND rancher loses cattle and calf during blizzard

Latest News

Minotauros vs. Bobcats Friday game in Minot postponed
Minotauros vs. Bobcats Friday game in Minot postponed
Bismarck Airport
Flights out of ND airports resume after week-long blizzard
Circle Sanitation
Circle Sanitation pick up delayed to next week
Crews continue digging Minot out
Crews continue digging Minot out