Blizzard halts planting season prep at International Peace Garden

DUNSEITH, N.D. (KMOT) – This time of year, the International Peace Garden is usually preparing to transplant from the greenhouse to the lawns.

The blizzard brought those preparations to a halt.

Tim Chapman, the Peace Garden’s CEO, said the snow will not have a significant impact on the season or planting in the long run.

Outdoor planting will begin around Memorial Day, so the main challenge is removing the snow.

Chapman also said that the snow on the grounds had already melted.

“With any snow that puts a little bit of a delay on things but overall, it’s good moisture in the long run for the lawns up here. It’s just something that you don’t expect, but also, it’s North Dakota and it’s spring, so things happen,” said Chapman.

Chapman added that the families who live on the grounds are instead using the time to work from home on capital projects.

There are some daffodils and spring plants already outside, but he says he expects those to survive under the layer of snow.

