60-year-old found dead in the snow in Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – Watford City Police said Thursday they are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man.

The department said they responded to the 300 block of 25th Avenue Northeast around 2 p.m. Thursday and found a man dead on the ground outside.

A spokesperson for the department said there’s no indication of any criminal activity or foul play.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

