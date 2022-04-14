Advertisement

Watford City Officials: “Stay off the roads”

Snow removal crews in Watford City are having difficulty clearing the roads.
Snow removal crews in Watford City are having difficulty clearing the roads.(WATFORD CITY PD)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) -The worst of the blizzard may be over, but snow removal crews in Watford City say they are having difficulty clearing the roads.

The Watford City Police Department is urging everyone to stay at home and off the roads Thursday as emergency personnel work to open streets for first responders. Low visibility and snow drifts have made some places in the area virtually impossible to drive through.

“We have been telling everybody you are on your own for the next 24 hours. We are telling everybody you need to stay home until at least tomorrow at the earliest before we can see roads opening up and getting people out of their house,” said Officer Jeffrey Jensen with the Watford City Police Department.

Jensen says crews are currently resting from a 26-hour shift and will resume later this afternoon.

