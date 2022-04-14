Advertisement

Tesla issues 2nd recall for obstructing pedestrian warning

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners...
The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners are using a feature that lets them 'summon' the vehicles at low speeds.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S., most for a second time, because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners are using a feature that lets them “summon” the vehicles at low speeds.

The first recall in February disabled “Boombox” if the Teslas are in drive, neutral or reverse.

Both recalls will be done with online software updates.

The new recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Model Y, X, and S vehicles, as well as the 2017 through 2022 Model 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-94 Closed
I-94 closed from Glendive, MT to Jamestown
Road closures as of 5:45 p.m. CDT Wednesday
Many ND highways and interstates close due to winter weather
April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
SNOW EMERGENCY
Bismarck declares snow emergency
Cattle in the blizzard in Rhame
ND rancher loses cattle and calf during blizzard

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if...
Ukraine says missiles hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah.
Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later
A new expected to make its way to President Joe Biden's desk may change rules regarding 401(k)...
New rules may impact your retirement savings