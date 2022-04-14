BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People who were hoping to get out and hit some golf balls this week will have to wait a little longer, as this snowstorm will now put tee times on hold for a few weeks.

Some avid golfers like Rob Gall had hoped to get out this week after a long winter.

“You know, it’s usually about this time of year when the courses are opening up and people are starting to get out and get some rounds,” said Gall .

However, Mother Nature had something else in mind.

Matt Nadeau, Head Golf Professional at Hawktree Golf Club in Bismarck says the snow isn’t all bad for courses.

“I had a chance to get out and inspect the golf course last week with our superintendent and everything came through the winter really well,” said Nadeau. “We needed the moisture so the snow is, I mean, it’s super nice to have, even though it’s pushing us back.”

Playing on the golf course will now have to be pushed back a few weeks to allow for the snow to melt...and that hurts the bottom line for privately owned golf courses.

“It’s very difficult to make up in the fall because we’re not playing into November and December,” said Nadeau.

Golf players and golf course owners are hoping for the end of a long white winter that has turned into spring, to be able to get back onto the greens.

By the way, there are more golf courses per capita in this state that anywhere in the country, according to the state’s tourism department.

