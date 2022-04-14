Street cleanup efforts have resumed in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - The City of Dickinson said Thursday morning that its public works staff has resumed the cleaning of its city streets.

The city said public works will focus on priority 1 and 2 roadways in the morning and will shift to residential areas after that. Residential areas will get two passes from the city’s loader plow, which should create a 10- to 12-foot opening along the roads. The city adds that a number of contractors are also assisting with the cleanup efforts.

In the meantime, a no travel advisory remains in effect in Dickinson.

