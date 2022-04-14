Spring Sports Schedules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All the spring sports in high school take place outside so you make a plan with the understanding, your plan will need to be changed at some point due to the weather.

It’s difficult to predict those changes until you find out how big the weather event is and this one is a doozy!

Guy Fridley is the athletic director for Dickinson High. While he and the rest of the West begins to dig out, Fridley and the rest of the A-D’s in the W.D.A. are already trying to put a Plan-B in place.

Guy Fridley, Dickinson Athletic Director, “our main goal looking ahead here into next week and next week looks like it’s going to be a challenge for us to get anything in on the west side of the state, but I think we’re looking ahead and seeing what we can do to number one get our conference games in. I think that’s our main goal right now is get our conference games in and hopefully we can do that.”

Fridley says turf will help speed up the process and snow can be cleared from tennis courts but golfers, field events in track and most softball diamonds will take time to dry out and get the grass growing.

Fridley, “we discussed a few things over text messages. Does a two-day jamboree for baseball and softball make sense in one location that we can get to and obviously everything is on the table to try and make things happen and this is important for our kids. Number one trying to find a place to get our kids an opportunity. Two years ago, our spring didn’t happen (due to covid) so we’re going to try everything that we can to get our kids out there and get them the opportunity that they didn’t get two years ago.”

After the snow melts, Plan-B starts but Fridley knows they may need plan’s CD and so-on before we get to the state events that take place at the end of May and early June.

