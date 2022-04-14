Sports Spotlight: Jayru Cambell’s journey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day a former four-star quarterback comes through Bismarck to play for the Bucks. In Jayru Campbell’s case, it took a lot to get here, on a road to being a better person. Jeff Roberts tells us Jayru’s story in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

It’s a story of redemption. But every redemption arc calls back to the moments which make it just that.

“I started playing when I was seven. I played quarterback, and I’ve been playing quarterback ever since,” said Jayru Campbell, Bismarck Bucks quarterback.

Campbell made a name for himself at Detroit Cass Tech High School in Michigan. A state champion, an All-American, and one of the highest-recruited quarterbacks in the 2015 class, his surroundings made it that much harder to accomplish.

“I think it just brought more hunger, you know, trying to make it out. You know, beat the odds. Do something people don’t do,” said Campbell.

But after committing to play at Michigan State, Jayru made headlines nationally after an altercation with a security guard at high school.

“This is the first time I believe I’m speaking out about my side of the story on camera. It was just a bad day for me in general, but I ended up slamming (the bodyguard). I had to go to jail behind it, stuff like that, but it was definitely something that changed my life for sure though,” said Campbell.

A life-changing incident that ended his chance at Division 1 football, but opened new doors for Jayru. He got his high school diploma and moved on to play college football at Garden City Community College. Then to Ferris State, where he won the Harlon Hill, the Division II National Player of the Year.

“At Ferris State, what did it mean to you to be recognized at a level like that with your skill and the things that have happened previously?” asked KFYR-TV Sports Reporter Jeff Roberts.

“I just looked at it as I have to win everything. You know, with all the work I put in since I was a kid, I just felt like I had to give it my all and I was pretty successful at that,” answered Campbell.

It was a new opportunity to get back to the top. And through his experiences, lessons were learned.

“You know, just less talking. Leading by example, letting your actions speak. Felt my energy and my passion behind the game, so just doing the right thing and like I said, just less talking and more action,” said Campbell.

Campbell’s career at Ferris State ended sooner than expected when he needed season-ending ankle surgery in 2019. Another hurdle in Jayru’s life.

“Looking back, if I could have left after my junior year I probably would have did it if I knew things were going to go the way they did, but I’m just here and can play the game still,” said Campbell.

Jayru Campbell was uncertain what was next after an ankle injury ended his college career in 2019. One thing was still for certain; he wanted to play in the NFL. He was fully rehabbed and was prepared to make a run at the league.

“Beginning of 2020, you were going to go to Central Michigan’s pro day, obviously COVID hurt a lot of people, a lot of things at that time, but if I were to pinpoint one blessing, and I’m sure you would think the same thing, during that time you had a daughter,” said KFYR-TV Sports Reporter Jeff Roberts.

“My daughter was born during the last day of the draft at the time. It was definitely sweet, I loved every moment of it. Just being in the hospital, all the way up until the time (she was born),” replied Jayru Campbell, Bismarck Bucks quarterback.

Campbell went undrafted in 2020. He headed home to Detroit, settled down with his new family, and started his work to help kids in his community.

“I worked with some youth in football and stuff. Bought a house, got a car. You know, just being a dad, trying to elevate for real,” said Campbell.

“So what do you want to do for the city of Detroit? You mention no one has really asked you about it, but you’ve become a really big advocate because you were in those shoes just 10-15 years ago,” said Roberts.

“I just really want to be some type of vision, like, I just want to be some type of role model that people can look up to I guess, and I just really want to expand with it. Just help our youth be in a better situation than I was when I was growing up,” said Campbell.

He has a vision for his city, and now wants to bring success to a new city. He has plenty of goals for this year’s Bucks team.

“We’ve got so much talent. Guys that give effort and stuff, I just want us to be able to move the ball every drive and put points on the board, and give Bismarck, North Dakota something to be proud of. Bring back something here that people can brag about,” said Campbell.

He has football goals, but he has overcome a lot in life to be where he is now. A path of redemption to become a better person for himself, his family, and his city.

“I became almost the face of my city, a big city, at like 14. You dream about those things and you wish and there was work behind it. There was grind behind it, I sweat behind it, I bled behind it. Part of my story shows it. You can get through anything. Anything in life, whatever it is,” said Campbell.

Campbell earned his first start for the Bucks in week three of the season, and has been in the role ever since.

