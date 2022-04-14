Snow removal efforts underway in northwest North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - With the worst over for northwest North Dakota, everyone is now on to cleanup mode.

The brunt of the three-day blizzard is now over in Williston, and now it’s on to snow removal. Crews have been out since 3 am to clear emergency and downtown streets, while people spent today digging out of their own driveways.

With winds dying down Thursday, people like Ken Goebel were out snowblowing, making a dent through huge snow drifts.

“I didn’t even bother trying Wednesday. I just waited until it was pretty much over, then came out to hit it,” said Goebel.

Meanwhile, snowplows have been on the move, fighting the wind and snow to keep the roads clear. Williston Public Works and other crews have been working to help first responders answer emergency calls.

“They’ve been pretty tough on all of our guys. Basically, since yesterday at 3 in the morning we’ve been running. As quick as we can clean it up and try to get to the next street, the previous roads we just went down don’t even look like we touched them,” said Chris Scott, operations manager for 3 Forks Services.

No one in the region has been able to escape this historic storm. Watford City officials have been struggling to keep emergency routes open due to the large drifts.

“Last night, we had a fire alarm here in town. Our fire department was actually unable to get out of the fire hall. They were unable to respond but we had officers that were able to get there,” said Officer Jeffrey Jensen with the Watford City Police Department. “If you have an emergency, we’re coming, but it’s going to take quite a while to get to you.”

No matter where you are at, officials throughout the region are urging everyone to stay at home today unless it is an emergency.

Officials say road conditions will most likely not improve until tomorrow at the earliest. Additional snow expected this weekend may cause some delays.

