Snow removal efforts paused in Dickinson due to blizzard

Dickinson SkyWatch Camera at 7:52 p.m. MDT Wednesday
Dickinson SkyWatch Camera at 7:52 p.m. MDT Wednesday(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. – Dickinson Public Works Staff has been working hard throughout the day to keep Priority One and Priority Two roadways open. City Crews had also started plowing some residential neighborhoods.

Due to high winds, reduced visibility, and safety risks to citizens and staff, the decision was made to cease snow removal operations for the remainder of the day Wednesday as of 7:15 p.m. CDT. Public Works will continue to provide escorts for Public Safety Emergency response vehicles and will have equipment staged at the Public Safety Center and Fire Station 1 overnight.

Public Works will continue to assess the situation and continue with the snow removal process when the weather conditions allow.

A Snow Emergency Declaration remains in effect for the City of Dickinson and Stark County. There will be no garbage route collections until Monday. This is due to travel difficulty, snow congestion in the residential areas, and sanitation department staff being utilized in the snow removal process.

Interim City Administrator Dustin Dassinger asks the residents have patience as city staff has been working hard to open roadways, provide protective services, and maintain city operations.

