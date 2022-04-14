Advertisement

Snow cleanup begins in ‘blizz-marck’

Cars buried in snow in Bismarck
Cars buried in snow in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of the snow has stopped falling in the capital city, but cleanup is just beginning.

Snowdrifts are no joke; one drift was about waist deep or about three feet tall. This is not the case everywhere in the city but outside of Bismarck, there are cases where the snowdrifts could even be higher than this one by several feet. The good news is that plow operations may get to residential streets soon.

Many are cleaning up from Bismarck’s blizzard, nicknamed “blizz-marck,” like resident Rick Zastawniak.

He remembered the blizzard of ‘97 and said this brings back memories of friends losing cattle in the storm.

“I had a lot of friends that went through [the blizzard] and that’s vivid in their memories to this day,” said Zastawniak.

Residential streets are still covered with snow, making it difficult to drive here. Jeff Heintz, the director of Bismarck Public Works, said plow crews are already focusing on emergency routes and moving into major or school routes.

Heintz said if plows can keep all three routes open efficiently, they will start plowing residential streets.

Until then, Rick plans to stay home for now.

“[It’s] 25 above instead of 25 below, so, me and my daughter will play a lot of games in the evening,” said Zastawniak.

There’s no telling when all the snow will be cleared out. It will probably be several days from now before the city re-opens. Stay tuned to Your News Leader, our weather apps and social media for the latest information.

