Roosevelt Park Zoo staff works to protect animals, clear snow

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - While many of us are snowed in to our homes, we may forget about another population that also needs care.

Some animals at the Roosevelt Park Zoo, such as bison, highland cattle and wolves are made for this severe weather.

The zoo’s director said that the majority of its animals are staying inside, however.

The Parks Department is using one of its tractors to pick up zookeepers from their homes to ensure the animals get the care they need.

“It’s a special bunch of people. This is what they do for a living, and they care about the animals that they’re taking care of every day. Whether it’s a beautiful 75-degree day or a miserable, snowy 25-degree day,” said Zoo Director Jeff Bullock.

Bullock is plowing paths for the zookeepers to reach animal enclosures, but he said there’s still snow pileup that the zookeepers need to shovel to get through each gate.

He also added that the zoo’s new Amur tiger cubs have not left their den yet.

Minot's Roosevelt Park Zoo during blizzard (Station)

