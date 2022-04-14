Advertisement

North Dakota airport flight cancelations

Bismarck Airport Flight Status 04-14-2022
Bismarck Airport Flight Status 04-14-2022(Station)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s hope at airports today as flights to and from Bismarck pick back up as the snow calms down.

The Bismarck airport shows three arrival cancellations: American flight 3155 from Dallas and United flights 4664 and 4665 from Denver.

Two departures out of Bismarck have been canceled: American flight 3155 to Dallas and United flight 4642 to Denver.

Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport, Minot International Airport and Williston Basin International Airport report all their flights still remain canceled.

